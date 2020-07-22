A time of change, a time to change?

We are on a path to the wider adoption of digital tools and communication in medicine as a new social norm, not because of a revolutionary new technology, but because behavioural barriers have been broken down by the enforced use of existing technologies during the crisis. This could potentially lead to long-term, sustainable change in the use of digital technology in healthcare, but it is not inevitable. In the new normal, healthcare and pharma will need to support the transition, where that makes sense, to prevent reversion to pre-COVID-19 norms.

Keeping the human element

Embracing new digital behaviour involves loss as well as gain. We are social animals who thrive on face-to-face interaction. Not being able to see, hug and spend time with the people we care about during lockdown has been hard. So while digital interactions have their place, the importance of personal connection will not go away.

In the next stage of the pandemic, we need to rethink how virtual can become more personal, so we don’t feel like we’re losing those face-to-face interactions. For pharma, this means redefining the role of sales reps, and the nature of conference, workshop and meeting attendance, to develop a virtual- personal hybrid model for the new normal.

Looking to the future

Inevitably some behaviours will revert (just as many women after World War I had to give up their new working roles to allow men to return to their old jobs), but there can be permanent change. The digital tools that save time, improve access and aid efficient communication will stay, if we can combine them with new ways to experience the human connections we’ve been deprived of during this first wave of COVID-19.