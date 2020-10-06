Adapting to a pandemic: small changes can make a big difference

New ways of working

As we all optimistically look ahead to the world that Dr Tedros envisions, where the threat of COVID-19 is under control, it seems important to take a moment to reflect on just how resilient, agile and adaptable our industry has proven itself to be in the radically changed environment of 2020.

The talent, passion and creativity that drives healthcare communicators has ensured we’ve spent recent months experimenting, adapting and upskilling to embrace new ways of working so that we can carry on doing the innovative work we love. We have found that with an open mind we can make relatively small changes to continue to deliver life- changing work during these challenging times. Below I share some of the learnings that have inspired us as we’ve gone on this journey.

Always listen first

Continuing to collaborate with patients (many of whom may be particularly vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2) so their insights can inform our work is perhaps even more important than ever before. This period caused us to pause and reflect, bringing to light the reminder to always listen first.

Having ongoing collaborative relationships with many patient advocacy groups, we intuitively understood that forging ahead with planned activities was unthinkable in the midst of a pandemic. Instead, we took the time to just be human and reach out

in solidarity to listen and understand their unique sets of challenges. For some, just being asked how they were coping and the mere offer of support was a boost during an overwhelmingly stressful time.

For challenges that we could identify as common to many of the groups, there was often a practical role we could perform via knowledge-sharing or hosting webinar forums to rapidly pass on practical solutions to new issues as they arose. This approach has succeeded in deepening and widening our relationships and is now inspiring new patient-led collaborations for the future.