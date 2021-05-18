Alzheimer’s: the search for a cure

This year’s 14th annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference — entitled: ‘A New Hope for 2022?’ — will be held in Boston in November.

And the timing couldn’t be more auspicious because, after more than two decades of clinical trial failures, there’s good reason to believe we’ll finally see a light at the end of the tunnel in research for Alzheimer’s therapies.

Recently published study results for aducanumab and donanemab, both antibodies against amyloid, showed effects that indicated some improvement in cognition and daily function in patients with early Alzheimer’s.

The aducanumab data is still under review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and a decision about granting marketing authorisation is expected in June. If approved, it would be the first drug authorised in this indication since the 2003 approval of memantine by the FDA.

Future Alzheimer’s research

Three points of interest critical to future Alzheimer’s research became more crystalised as a result of these studies:

Despite their limitations, available outcome scales, such as the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-Cog), are sufficiently sensitive to capture clinically meaningful changes. Initiating preventive therapies at the early stages of the disease is essential. In the aforementioned aducanumab and donanemab trials, intervention started at the Mild Cognitive Impairment, or MCI, level. What’s more, the initiation of preventive therapies at earlier and pre-symptomatic stages to determine more positive outcomes is currently being investigated. Regardless, the question we need to ask is, who would want to be treated for years with drugs, which could cause adverse reactions, for the sake of a slightly improved efficacy over time Amyloids actually have some role in the pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease. Yet, they cannot be the only relevant factors, since reduction of amyloid plaques from patients’ brains did not completely stop disease progression and this calls into focus the need to seriously investigate other contributors to Alzheimer’s.