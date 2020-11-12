Awards or not, what really matters is... can you make it mean something?

Creativity for its own sake doesn’t really do much for us.

While we are proud to have been widely recognised and awarded for our creativity on the global healthcare arena, to be really, really exciting, creativity has to be effective and deliver real change. Helpful change.

It’s not about a campaign just being memorable or liked. It’s about being relevant, then changing the minds and behaviours of its audience. It needs to achieve what it set out to do. It needs to deliver a meaningful impact.

Making a real difference

What do we mean by meaningful impact? Well, it runs through everything we do, from insights, strategy and briefing to critiquing creative concepts, craft in execution, channel and media selection.

Striving for the most impactful creative campaign isn’t taking the easy road, it’s looking at every potential opportunity to make our concepts the best they can possibly be. A relentless pursuit for brilliant work – not judged by the awards it achieves, but by the tangible differences it makes in the real world.

You can have the best creative campaign in the world, but unless the right people are seeing it at the right time, its potential for meaningful impact is compromised. Media’s a huge part of this. Creative development and media placement are like siblings, each influencing, shaping and bringing out the best in the other.

It’s why we created our AMP (Analytics, Media and Performance) team a few years ago, to help fulfil creative potential through effective audience profiling, targeting, channel and media planning, and performance analytics. Ensuring creative campaigns are seen by the right people, at the right time.