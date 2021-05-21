Beyoncé vs Paul Simon: achieving launch excellence

Beyoncé and Paul Simon have one major thing in common: they’re both singer-songwriters of global acclaim. Despite this, they have two very different solo careers, requiring two very different launches. But who would you rather be as you were just starting out?

‘Ready made’ vs ‘from scratch’

Imagine you are Beyoncé: you would have the heritage of a band with a household name, people are excited to hear from you, all your promotional channels are visited and amplified as standard. Yes, skill is still required for your music to stand up to the hype, but you already have an engaged fan base ready to consume.

Imagine you are a young Paul Simon: your solo launch would mostly consist of a long hard trudge around the clubs of Northern England. Ultimately, you and Beyoncé will both be considered world-class solo musicians. But your journeys getting

to that point will be decidedly different.

Now, let’s apply this to the pharma industry. If you are launching in biologics, CAR-T or immuno-oncology, engaging your target audience is unlikely to be a struggle. They are already excited about anything new in that field. But not all products will emerge to the same level of fanfare.

The good news is, idiosyncratic patient responses to drugs mean variety will always be necessary – which means even the most poorly launched drugs eventually find their place. To establish that place as a successful one, you will have to work differently.

The enthusiasm conundrum

Brand enthusiasm is necessary for good marketing – but this can lead even the best marketers astray. Ambition is critical to success – but it has to be the right type of ambition.