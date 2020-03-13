Bringing the trial to the patient

The 2017 CISCRP Perceptions and Insights study found that 60% of patients and caregivers listed the physical location of the research study centre as very important in influencing their decision to participate in a trial.

The study further found that the location of the medical centre was ranked highly as a least-liked aspect of the clinical study experience, second only to the possibility of receiving a placebo. Several other least-liked responses were related to the time burden the trial placed on the patient.

It’s clear that reducing the burden that clinical trial participation places on patients can help to keep patients engaged in clinical research, but what can we do to progress this concept?

Reducing patient burden

Sponsors and CROs are already searching for ways to reduce patient burden and this has spurred industry efforts toward patient engagement and patient-centricity, which have branched into specific trial methodologies like telehealth, remote/ virtual trials and direct-to-patient strategies.

We’re all familiar with the concept of these innovative trial designs and some pharmaceutical companies are already exploring how to operationalise decentralised and hybrid trials.

The 2nd Annual Patient-Centric Benchmark Survey, released in April 2018, showed that 86% of pharmaceutical industry respondents ranked the importance of delivering on patient-focused missions as greater than 8 out of 10, but only 21% were confident in their own company’s ability to deliver on these missions.

This perhaps reflects that best practice in execution is still evolving and there are some unresolved areas such as remaining compliant within research regulations, the technology investment required, the impact on data endpoints and ensuring patient compliance adherence when visits are conducted at home or alternate sites.