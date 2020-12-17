Can digital communications boost behaviour change?

Adopting new, healthy behaviours – or breaking old, bad habits – can be hard to sustain, but as both communication and support tools move almost exclusively online, will this shift to digital or mobile platforms make sustained behaviour change easier to achieve?

Mobile phones and digital comms channels are incredibly powerful tools, influencing decisions and providing support at every stage of the behaviour change process. Technology offers unprecedented opportunities to reach, monitor and keep users on track, and it is encouraging to see public health bodies embracing the digital revolution.

Digital health interventions

New NICE guidelines, published in October 2020, highlight goal planning, monitoring and social support as the components to focus on when developing digital health interventions. However, for us, it is personalisation that can make or break behaviour change programmes.

Using a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach can result in poor uptake or even backlash, such as Cancer Research UK being accused of fat-shaming while trying to raise awareness of the link between obesity and cancer.

Technology allows us to customise experiences and tailor messages to a user’s unique needs and interests; as a result, healthcare communication professionals can develop campaigns that resonate at a much deeper level.

Personalisation

How can personalisation permeate every aspect of behaviour change and make each step more effective? Segmenting audiences and tailoring messages are crucial to cut through the noise and spark a positive response, especially in the age of tribalism and non-stop exposure to visual stimuli.

Digital channels own a disturbing amount of information about us, but this can be used as a force for good, identifying those in need and reaching them with relevant messages, customised to their interests, on the channels where they are most active.

Once we start our behavioural change journey, setting personalised, specific goals makes us accountable, while reaching those goals gives us a sense of achievement. Digital tools encourage and reinforce behaviour change throughout the journey by capturing those goals and allowing us to track them, measure progress and get immediate feedback.

By implementing rewards and introducing gamification and social validation, users can be rewarded for their behaviour while also being entertained.