Change for good: the virtual congress audience is too big to be ignored

In 2020 a global pandemic made the world pause, but scientific research and discoveries continued.

The medical community still needed a platform where it could connect and exchange knowledge, but travel restrictions made traditional face-to-face conferences impossible.

What happened?

In 2020 some congress organisers cancelled, some delayed, but the majority rapidly shifted to an online, fully virtual setting. This format shift significantly increased delegate numbers, eg EHA: 26,000 online registrations in 2020 versus 12,000 physical registrants in 2019. So, in 2020 congress organisers were introduced to a large, new, virtual audience.

Within Ashfield we supported our stakeholders to swiftly navigate these changes, but we also wanted to learn as much as possible from this ‘unprecedented’ time:

“To gauge the success of virtual congresses and explore the delegate experience, we conducted surveys, ran desk research and digital listening throughout 2020. We utilise our in-depth insights from this data set to better advise clients in a constantly changing environment,” explained Cassie Liddle, Associate Research Director, Ashfield Health.

“We surveyed over 700 healthcare professionals (HCPs; EU5/USA) who had attended a major virtual congress; the two largest surveys were run in partnership with the International Pharmaceutical Congress Advisory Association,” Cassie added.

What did we learn?

First let’s get one thing straight – regardless of format, it’s clear that HCPs hugely value medical congresses and these congresses remain a premium channel for medical education.

“Our insights show that, from the congresses attended by survey responders, the overwhelming majority (84%) would have attended in person, if this option had been available. Clearly, the ability to connect face to face is still a primary motivation,” said Andrew Moore, Client Partnership Director, Ashfield Event Experiences.