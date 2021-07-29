Communicating for change – creating effective medical communications

Medical communications in 2021 is quite different from even two years ago, and vastly different from when I joined this industry in 1995.

And we are in far better shape. Medical communications once meant reaching a physician through a sales rep, journals and congresses and a few other tactical means.

Nowadays I consider effective medical communications as reaching all whose actions affect (and effect) a successful medical outcome in a way that improves interactions and results.

Physicians, advance practice providers, payers and of course patients are all legitimate stakeholders whom we must reach and involve in discussions about optimal care.

We have amazing resources and tools available to us: real-world data, patient- reported outcomes, libraries of clinical outcomes, and dramatically increased access to healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients via smart phones and telehealth.

However, we must use that access and information respectfully. HCPs and patients are inundated with endless streams of information, most of it meaningless and irrelevant. We must know our audience and respect their time. Considerate communications, and using words and images that are quickly and easily understood, means a better likelihood of change. Here are two examples of this:

1. We are now producing Plain Language Summaries (PLS) for our clients. Required by many journals, the PLS should convey the same information as the abstract but in a different language and tone, without jargon, so that it is understandable by scientists from outside the author’s discipline, as well as by science journalists and science educators. So, for example, this can improve connections between others involved in interdisciplinary research looking for points of connection.