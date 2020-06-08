Could coronavirus re-shape learning and development in pharma?

No company could have planned for the impact of coronavirus on safeguarding employees while ensuring business continuity and the need to adapt to a virtual environment. We have all been caught up in a new way of working, with many around the globe looking for new solutions to learning and development.
Rewind six months and we were going to conferences, organising live launch meetings and bringing all functions within organisations together for live training. Much of this was supported by blended options: online learning, webinars, virtual classrooms, pre-reads and much more. Now virtual options lead the way in ensuring training is still delivered to support knowledge transfer and skill development.
How has your organisation reacted?
When faced with the need to truly embrace digital, several elements must come together for learning and development to be effective:
To succeed with digital learning, first test and evaluate what is right for your business. Will it be used for the short term, or a long-term learning strategy? Consider how to prepare your learners for a different experience to build their confidence for a new digital age in pharma.
Yvonne Ash is Vice President, Learning Solutions at Syneos Health
