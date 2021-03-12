Could the rare disease community teach pharma a lesson?

Patient support programmes (PSPs) provide help, information and advice to patients, from diagnosis through treatment.

They aim to help patients understand their condition, improve adherence and ultimately achieve better outcomes. But what if you had a situation where patients knew more than the healthcare professionals (HCPs) treating them? With rare disease, that’s often the case.

The real rare disease experts

People with rare diseases, and their parents and caregivers, are more vocal and engaged than most. It’s hardly a shock – they haven’t had an easy ride, and 40% are misdiagnosed at least once. It takes on average six years and 7.3 HCPs to get an accurate diagnosis.

And even once they have been diagnosed, it can be an unpleasant surprise to discover their doctor has limited knowledge about their condition. It’s no wonder that many patients take their education into their own hands.

By definition, people with rare diseases are unlikely to find anyone nearby with the same condition. So they turn to the internet. They find tight-knit communities on forums and in social media groups – even creating their own if they don’t exist already – where their questions are answered and they can help others in return.

They spend hours scouring the latest research and wading through medical jargon meant for clinicians with years of experience. They get involved with patient organisations, from fundraising and events to advocacy for research funding and treatment access.

Once back in the clinic, they’re the ones schooling their doctor. As one patient put it: “I am very rarely handed the information. In fact, I am usually the person giving it to others.”

Even COVID hasn’t fazed them. While pharma has scrambled to get to grips with virtual events and remote support, for rare disease patients, the new normal is old news.

They’re well versed in the likes of online meetings, webinars and Zoom chats because of the rarity of their conditions. This means when it comes to patient support, they could teach pharma a thing or two.