Distracted boyfriend: the secret of a successful long-distance relationship

We’re all familiar with the famous ‘distracted boyfriend’ meme, and its many incarnations.

It certainly lends itself well to the subject of remote meetings and how easy it is to be sidetracked from them. In this version, the audience is the ‘boyfriend’ having his head turned by something other than the meeting in question, ie, the ‘girlfriend’, walking beside him.

In the meme, the perpetrator is caught succumbing to the distraction – something that is unlikely to happen in the relative privacy of a virtual meeting.

To multitask during face-to-face meetings and events, you’d have to risk being caught using your phone under the table. In a virtual setting, it’s simply a case of fixing your expression and opening another browser window.

No-one will ever know. And yes. We’ve all done it. The noise of plentiful distractions will only increase if meeting attendees feel they have less to contribute. So, what do we do to keep our ‘boyfriends’ heads from turning?

Leading by example

We have all been taught that ‘content is king’, that all you need for good comms is creative, engaging and relevant assets. Now, the quality of the content still needs to be high, but it’s not enough by itself. To optimise online meetings and events, you need:

The right choice of channel

The right use of that channel

An engagement method that is specific to that channel.

Take a customer call, for example. The rep is ‘the girlfriend’, the HCP is ‘the boyfriend’ and competitor content, emails, social media and WhatsApp are ‘distractions’.