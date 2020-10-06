Every superhero has an origin story – what’s yours?

Most communications regarding pharmaceuticals report data as if treating a patient with the mean/median characteristics of a study population represents the day-to-day reality for healthcare providers.

But every patient presents with a unique set of characteristics. Data from phase 1 studies can play a key role in explaining the efficacy and safety of pharmaceuticals and why outcomes may vary between patients. Individual patient characteristics, such as hepatic and renal impairment, age and body mass index, can all influence the degree of exposure to a drug and its therapeutic index (ie, the dose at which a drug is effective versus potentially toxic). Currently, much of this information is not readily available for healthcare providers to consider.

Understanding the pharmacology

The mention of pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and population modelling are generally met with yawns. Pharmacologic data may be considered boring, of interest to few, and of limited practical significance in the clinic. However, at First In Human, we believe understanding the pharmacology underpins effective communication of the benefits and risks associated with medications.

Our team includes specialist medical writers trained in pharmacology and toxicology who can help contextualise phase 1 data within a communications plan, incorporating necessary detail while engaging a broad audience. No good story starts with the hero hiding in an impenetrable fortress refusing to come out!

How do phase 1 studies fit within a story about treatment?

Every good origin story outlines the trials and tribulations that our hero faces on his path to success. No hero story starts with a skilled protagonist slaying a beast.