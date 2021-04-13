Follow the user – democratising medical conference design

Until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, digitalisation of medical congresses was slow.

Attendees mostly met in person and on-site and preferred to discuss the latest findings over a glass of wine in the often-attractive congress city rather than online and via webinar. With the advent of a highly contagious virus, priorities changed and the wish to avoid infection became as strong as the need to learn about the virus’s implications for one’s own indication.

As a result, organisers and attendees quickly adapted to the virtual methods of delivering and receiving the latest scientific data.

Virtual delivery

A comparative look at visitor numbers in 2019 and 2020 pre- and during COVID-19 reveals that virtual delivery did not deter HCPs from attending congresses, quite the opposite.

While visitor numbers at the meetings of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (42,500 vs 45,000 attendees) and the European Society for Medical Oncology (27,940 vs >30,000) increased incrementally, the curve of the European Respiratory Society congress (22,094 vs 33,784) saw its 2019 demographic increased by more than 50%.

This exponential growth may be explained by the fact that patients of this specialist group were considered most at risk of the virus at that time. However, that can only be part of the explanation.

Why do HCPs attend medical meetings?

Their motivation is multifaceted: they want to increase their knowledge of the latest research, gain new insights into clinical practice and new products, meet global experts and opinion leaders, and discuss all the above with their peers. There also used to be the lure to see a city one had not visited before.