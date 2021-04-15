From if to how: when imagination and regulation work together

Every established medicine, treatment, and technology was once just an idea.

To paraphrase Neil Armstrong when he made the first steps on the moon, most of these life-changing developments came about not through ‘one giant leap for mankind’ but were instead the product of glacial movements; the weight of decades of research, failures and commitment to a goal forging a path for the rest of us to follow.

Scientific progress is driven by imagination, but turning imagination into reality requires a careful alignment of incentives from all parties, creating advocates in places where there might otherwise be resistance. The events of this past year have put all of this under the microscope and shown us what can be achieved when imagination and regulation align. So how do we ensure that they continue to leap forward together?

Shifting goalposts

Global public health is the sum outcome of every individual’s health, and everyone has their own expectations. The pharma industry, often much maligned, responded quickly and effectively as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, moving through the three Ds of the product life cycle – discovery, development and distribution – in a matter of months.

The sudden alignment of public interest, political will and population-level incentives meant the goalposts shifted to such an extent that the question was no longer ‘if we can do it’ but ‘how we do it quickly and effectively’.

Although there have been some early successes, the pandemic has also exposed some of the frailties of healthcare systems across the globe. The disparity between citizens’ heightened expectations and the reality that governments and industry face has never been more apparent.

This is an equation in which continued investment in research, development of novel medicines and increasingly personalised solutions are balanced against maintaining sustainability of healthcare systems during a global economic downturn.