Great expectations: the urgent need for common purpose in Alzheimer’s disease

A few years ago, when communicating the phase 3 data of a major trial in Alzheimer’s disease (AD), our prime goal was focused on accuracy of reporting of the hugely complex science and nuanced data.

Securing coverage was never going to be a problem. We did not know the trial results in advance, but we knew it would be front-page news whatever it said, and we were right. The story ran for days. Thankfully, the intensive scientific educational work to support key media paid off.

The challenges ahead

Bringing clarity out of complexity is the strategic and communications challenge for new disease-modifying treatments that are so desperately needed to help reduce the huge unmet need in AD. The science, the expectations and the readiness of health systems to use and pay, create multiple layers of complexity.

The science is incredibly difficult. After decades of research and billions invested, we do not yet have a clear understanding of the role the different hypothecated disease and treatment mechanisms play in AD. Trial results are often not a simple fail or succeed, with data being re-analysed and products re- tested.

Hopes have been repeatedly raised and then dashed, but there is now fresh progress. Biogen surprised the world last autumn by announcing a re-evaluation of its latest aducanumab trial and the company is now expected to apply for regulatory approval.

If people are hoping for any of the molecules under investigation to be a cure or to halt or reverse disease progression, they will be disappointed. There is a vital job for communicators to inform audiences and balance expectations.