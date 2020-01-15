Growing up as a patient is hard to manage

Adolescents who are living with and managing a chronic condition face unique challenges that make effective disease self-management particularly difficult. Not only can the rapid growth and physiological changes associated with adolescence produce unusual disease patterns and symptom presentation, but ongoing psychosocial development can negatively affect the emotional effect and cognitive processes that inform adherence.

In order to optimise treatment management behaviours and disease outcomes, these challenges need to be identified and systematically addressed by patients, parents and healthcare teams alike.

Chronic diseases and their treatments in general place varying degrees of psychological and behavioural demands on adolescents but there is evidence of rates of adherence differing by disease type, suggesting that the role of illness and treatment-specific perceptions have an influence.

For example, studies show that approximately 38% of adolescents with epilepsy are non-adherent, whereby this increases to approximately 50% of adolescents with asthma reported as failing to take prescribed doses of inhaled medication. There can also also be varying adherence levels within a single disease management regimen.

For adolescents with type 1 diabetes, a study showed that 25% were neglecting insulin injections, 29% were not monitoring their glucose levels and 81% were not following dietary recommendations.

As well as the short-term effects on disease management and outcomes, poor adherence during adolescence can also have detrimental, long-term effects. Adolescence is a key period for the creation of routines and to practice health behaviours that optimise disease self-management.

If this ‘independent’ management does not develop, individuals are often left unprepared during the transition to adult services. It is also evident that non- adherence among chronically ill adolescents can lead to sub-optimal disease-related outcomes in adulthood, contributing to an increase in both morbidity and mortality.