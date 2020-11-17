How my grandmother prompted a crisis of creativity in healthcare advertising

When I told my grandmother what I did for a living, she replied with something along the lines of: “I sure hope my doctor doesn’t choose medicine based on a pretty picture in a magazine.”

We then ventured into a conversation about how I should have gone to law school. Putting family dynamics and judgemental pensioners aside, my grandmother’s observation highlights a key issue in our industry: does creativity really have a place in healthcare marketing?

Creativity makes marketing better

In the world of declining marketing budgets and impending recessions, everything needs to be measurable – especially in healthcare. If your KPIs don’t show ROI with a clear CTA, you’re not securing that pot of gold for your brand’s campaign. And creativity is no different.

Luckily, two very smart people, namely Les Binet and Peter Field, have made a career out of proving the effectiveness of creativity. And they’ve proven what anyone in advertising could’ve guessed: creativity works. As someone with the word ‘creative’ in their job title, I’m particularly fond of Binet and Field’s stat that ‘creatively awarded campaigns are 11 times as efficient at driving share of market growth as non-creatively awarded ones’.

However, it’s not all Cannes Lions and unicorns. Peter Field released a new report in 2019 – at Cannes no less – showing that creatively awarded campaigns are now no more effective than non-awarded campaigns. In fact, they are less effective than they’ve been in the last 24 years of analysis. But don’t worry, we don’t have to change our job titles to Not-so-Creative Director just yet.