How to create real, lasting change after COVID-19

Faster drug development timelines, wide-scale adoption of telemedicine, remote learning and education, and greater collaboration in and outside the industry. For many companies, the ability to respond quickly has been the result of a decade of planning and long-term investment.

For others, the change has simply been reactive, with lessons being learnt along the way. Understanding how changes in people’s environments are shaping their behaviours will allow pharma to respond in a sophisticated and agile way. It will also help create the long-term change that will shape our future.

The COVID-19 wake-up call

In a post-COVID-19 world, customers will likely want to stick with new habits and behaviours that have made their life easier or brought them greater joy, while letting go of the ones that didn’t. This ‘post-rationalisation of choice’ will lead to HCPs and patients wanting more say in how they engage with pharma.

The choice of picking up a phone, meeting in person or joining the discussion online is no longer a ‘nice to have’ but a basic necessity. The long-term effects of COVID-19 on pharma are, in truth, difficult to predict for certain. But what we have experienced should be a wake-up call for those who have struggled to allocate resources or embrace long-term change.

Historically, many in our industry have had a vision for how to transform the way we interact with customers, patients and key decision-makers to achieve long-lasting, improved outcomes. Now, for many, the disruption has happened.