‘It’s not about you, it’s about them’ – putting customer needs first in our communications

Pre-COVID-19, the H1N1 influenza pandemic of 1918 was the most severe global pandemic in modern history.

Since then, the pharmaceutical industry has grown exponentially into a $1.5 trillion industry, predominantly driven by a very simple communications model – large teams of sales representatives visiting healthcare professionals and conveying

‘key messages’ about their products.

As the decision to fund and prescribe medicines has become more and more complex, that model has become less and less effective. Throw into the mix the fact that COVID-19 has all but completely halted face-to-face sales activity, and it becomes clear that now, more than ever, we need a different, more effective way to communicate with our customers and patients.

‘It’s not about you, it’s about them’

For years, many pharma brand teams developed their communication plans by asking three questions:

Who do we want to talk to?

What do we want to say?

How do we want to say it?

This is a very internal way of looking at the world. To create truly engaging healthcare communications that drive a change in behaviour, we must turn these questions on their head and ask:

Who are the key stakeholders for our brand?

What problems do they have that we can solve and what opportunities exist that we can realise?

How do they want to hear about how we can solve their problems and realise the opportunities?

Where and when do they want to hear it?