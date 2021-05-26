Launch excellence in COVID-19 times

When thinking about the impact of the global pandemic on pharma launch excellence, a number of areas come to mind: the acceleration of digital in all of our interactions, changing consulting, treatment and procedure levels and increasing NHS cost/resource pressures, to name but a few.

Cross-functional launch teams

One practical approach in preparing and delivering excellent launches certainly lies in the cross-functional launch team’s ability to create a winning plan for its launch. More than ever, this is a critical activity for global and local launch teams.

There are many elements to a winning launch plan: insights driven, patient- focused, customer-centric, quantitative, clear objectives and strategic choices, key messages, content and experiences that are tailored to each customer segment, integrated tactics and some good measures, resources and financials.

However, the impact of COVID-19 has disrupted so many elements of our wider environment and the healthcare system that a launch plan may need to be reviewed and revised every 3-6 months in line with the series of internal and external changes.

And at this time, never have I felt more proud to work in the life sciences industry where we are researching, developing, testing, collaborating and doing so much more to find a solution to the global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as many other rare and not so rare diseases.

Launch timelines

Working across the industry with different teams and in different therapy areas, there are so many questions to address: how will my launch timelines be impacted? How will the post COVID-19 situation impact physicians, payers and patients’ attitudes, behaviours and priorities?

How do I move my engagement and promotional mix to more virtual/digital activities? How do I plan my launch across countries and functions in the virtual environment? What will the impact be on launch uptake in the short and medium term?