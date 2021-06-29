Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Maintaining employee engagement and morale in a hybrid workspace

by Ondine Whittington

Adjusting to the practicalities of virtual working took a relatively short period of time for most people.

Within weeks teams adjusted to Zoom meetings and a new virtual office, with productivity quickly returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The real challenge lay in maintaining employee engagement, morale and company culture, a challenge that will once again evolve as we turn towards hybrid working.

Over the past year we’ve asked ourselves: how do you ensure people feel supported and part of a great team when they are working alone from the kitchen worktop? This is now shifting to: how do you create a great place to work when some of the team are in the office and others are largely working from home?

For us, collaboration and inclusion are essential to building a culture that values the idea that we are better together. Fostering a collaborative spirit creates a feeling of community and being included, which in turn makes us feel happier and more engaged.

Cultivating opportunities to harness our collective intelligence isn’t just great for engaging our people, collaboration helps deliver the best and most creative ideas, too.

Alongside collaboration, empathetic leadership is vital. During the pandemic it became clear that one size does not fit all, as people faced vastly different challenges based on their household circumstances.

To support our teams we developed a more empathetic leadership culture, carefully listening to people and communicating regularly.

This approach helped us to create well-being initiatives to meet our people’s needs, such as Headspace Days, and adapt our culture in a more agile way. We also hired an Experience and Inclusion Manager to maintain focus on how we continue to create a great hybrid place to work.

The events of 2020 provided a unique opportunity for many businesses to re-imagine and re-engineer how and where we work in years to come. We are excited by what the future holds but know there will be unexpected challenges.

By listening to our team and leading with collaboration, empathy and inclusion we are certain we can continue to build an exciting workplace of the future.

Ondine Whittington is Group Managing Director of Virgo Health and Golin

In association with

30th June 2021

From: Marketing

Share

PME Digital Edition

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Lucid Group Communications Limited

WE’RE ON A MISSION To transform lives through communication that changes behaviour and improves health outcomes....

Latest intelligence

MSL Digital Offices and HCP Community Boards: A Customer Story
Learn how our client is leveraging the Impetus InSite Platform® to host company-wide “digital offices” and community boards for MSLs and HCPs to connect one-on-one or one-to-many....
Three things to consider when using social listening research for patient recruitment
We are looking at how patient research can power your patient recruitment campaign. A look into social listening follows on from this blog perfectly, offering a stronger and more authentic...
Stick or twist? The future of HCP engagement
The Covid-19 pandemic forced companies to be more agile and rethink their value offering when engaging with HCPs, but what does the future of HCP engagement look like?...

Quick links