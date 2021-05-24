Market shaping for better healthcare decisions

The aspiration of any healthcare brand is to demonstrate value, as value is what every healthcare market demands.

The reasons why customers decide to value something are vital, since that determines what they will pay for and how they go about accessing it. Healthcare business professionals need to think differently than they did before.

Value is getting harder to demonstrate

The challenge to innovate in healthcare is exciting, motivating and rewarding, but not always easy. Global R&D productivity is falling and costs are climbing as pipelines struggle to produce step-change products. Considering pharmaceutical agents, it takes about ten to 12 years to bring a new chemical entity to market.

In addition, many global HTA bodies are at capacity with the reviews they are being commissioned to undertake, making an expensive, involved and long process even lengthier.

Furthermore, generic medicines, including biosimilars, are increasingly being used to successfully treat more patients. This puts an unprecedented level of profit expectation on any new product that makes it to market and conflicts with any healthcare system’s need to control costs.

It has been reported that about 66% of new pharma products have an uncertain value and about 45% of launches fail to get close to first-year expectations.

Context always determines value

As much as we try to rationalise it, ‘value’ remains a subjective construct – it can mean different things, at different times in different situations, to different people and different markets/global geographies.

This variance in context speaks to individual stakeholders within a market and, since markets are complex, social constructs, these perspectives can be and are shaped.