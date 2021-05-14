Mastering commercial launch excellence in a human-centric, hybrid world

Faster, more complex launches are on the rise. Digital technologies have transformed the healthcare environment and employees as well as HCPs and patients are all choosing to consume information differently. Given this environment, the key ingredients to master a commercial launch need to evolve.

That’s not to say that the traditional launch model is redundant. Despite the rapidly evolving landscape, launch fundamentals very much apply.

Building a structured roadmap, identifying key points based on actionable insights, prioritising customer segments according to potential value and activating an effective strategy – all of these remain vital to an effective launch.

Medical and commercial teams still need the mindset, capabilities, tools and processes to engage and act, whether planning from T-60 months or T-6. But to truly master and deliver launch excellence in today’s challenging, hybrid world, two key ingredients are necessary: human-centricity and agility.

Engage the humans behind the launch

‘Of course,’ we hear you say, ‘patient- centricity is something we’ve been focusing on for years.’ But in a world where healthcare professionals (HCPs) have distinct channel preferences for receiving content and when people everywhere are experiencing virtual format fatigue, this is no longer enough.

We need to shift from a task-centric approach to a people-centric one. In other words, engage the humans behind the launch: patients, patient care-givers and influencers, HCPs and your clients’ internal teams.

This is no easy task – we are only just beginning to emerge from the crux of the pandemic, adapting to changes at breakneck speed, with human behaviours yet to be established.