Navigating engagement and remote working during the pandemic

Engaging and motivating employees is not a new topic for leaders in medical communications.

Neither is flexible or remote working. The coronavirus pandemic has caused many assumptions about working practices to be challenged, and while it has been devastating to see the impact for many organisations, we have also seen others respond with resilience and commitment. Would moving to a fully remote model ever have been considered as an option for organisations prior to 2020? Yet here we are, with many of us living and breathing it every day.

It has become the norm to embrace the opportunity to innovate and be courageous with new approaches, working alongside clients, partners and employees to transform interactions, approaches and communications. The particular circumstances of the pandemic have, however, also drawn into sharp focus challenges in terms of engagement and the remote nature of our current working world.

Communication

Keeping communications frequent, transparent, part of a dialogue and consistent is key when thinking about ways to connect when in- person and face-to-face conversations are limited.

When you think about the numerous connections individuals are making on a daily basis, formally and informally, communication channels can get overloaded. Having a clear strategy for communication enables diverse approaches that can appeal to different styles.

Well-being

Irrespective of how many connections may be made and how much communication may occur, people can still feel overwhelmed or isolated. Resources that are available for employees to access – such as counselling lines, facilitating the sharing of hints, tips and experiences, providing time for social as well as work interaction, and asking employees what they need – are common approaches to understanding the well-being needs of your organisation.

Often the most effective approach is a simple check-in by a manager or a colleague to see how employees are doing personally and professionally. Physical health is important, too. Being able to access information that allows the correct physical space set-up and to think about the structure of the day enables individuals to look after themselves at their desks and away from them. When organisations have a strong culture of support and ‘togetherness’, everyone can play a part in looking out for each other.