New strategic blueprint: the new first questions

The first questions around commercialisation now start with value and access. As we enter a challenging new era of commercialisation, life sciences leaders are changing the strategic playbook, starting with the very first questions teams ask to guide launch. They’re resetting their focus on core assets, building ROI models around the yield of data investments and starting to talk about how work changes when purpose changes.

For decades, our industry has kicked off commercialisation strategy with deployment questions like: ‘How large should the sales force be?’ But today, the first questions to be answered are those of pricing strategy, trade and distribution strategy, and product value.

Those answers start building a value strategy that everything else hinges on. Discussions on price and value quickly move from boardroom to conference room where they are disclosed earlier and earlier to payer partners. That initial communications cascade creates an opportunity for debate about cost, coverage or future contracting.

It also ensures that, to account for any medical loss ratio, the new drug’s cost will be accounted for in the new year’s premiums.The other critical early question on the strategy table is risk – and risk management. Pricing remains one of the most sharply divisive topics in healthcare. A misstep can quickly end up in the news. The price and value statement in the product profile have to be accurate and strike the right chord.