Not waving but drowning – reflections on data curation in the age of information overload

It’s common to hear colleagues and friends bemoan the huge number of emails, texts and other messages with which we are bombarded on a daily basis.

And if you go away for a week’s holiday, the state of your inbox when you return is likely to induce panic. The alternative – to check your phone while you’re away – is compelling, but then what’s the point of getting away from it all?

Adding in all the other information that comes our way over the course of a 24-hour period, is it any surprise that terms like ‘information anxiety’, ‘infobesity’ and even ‘infoxication’ are becoming more commonplace?

According to Statista, approximately 281 billion emails were sent and received worldwide every day in 2018, and this figure is projected to increase to over 347 billion by 2023.

Being out of the office is no refuge as the trend is towards mobile usage: in December 2018, 43% of emails were opened via mobile, with webmail accounting for 39%, and old-fashioned desktop clients like Outlook 18%. No doubt the popularity of mobile instant messaging among the younger generation is driving similar growth there.

What about the creation and consumption of data within science? According to a study by Bornmann and Ruediger published in 2014, global scientific academic output is growing at a rate of 8-9% each year, equating to a doubling roughly every nine years.

Clinical studies

In healthcare, we have seen a huge rise in the number of clinical studies registered. Again, according to Statista, as of October 2019 there were over 300,000 clinical studies registered worldwide, compared to just over 2,100 in the year 2000.

No doubt some of this can be explained by tightening of regulatory requirements but even so, the number of trials ongoing and planned by pharma is dizzying.