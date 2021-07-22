Paving the way for the HCP omnichannel experience: a guide for medical affairs

Recent years have seen marketers pave the way for omnichannel (OC) experiences, leaving the multichannel ,approach in its wake.

With the pivot to OC accelerating in the medical affairs space, how can we ensure we continue to place healthcare professionals (HCPs) at the centre of the OC experience across the product life cycle in the years to come?

Omnichannel – why now?

HCPs now have an unprecedented number of options to engage with the functions of medical affairs. These range from traditional communication channels to new digital approaches, the use of which has been accelerated by the significant reduction in face- to-face interactions caused by the pandemic.

This shift to digital communications looks as if it is here to stay, with a recent report noting that digital communications and virtual meetings between MSLs and HCPs are now a reality, rather than a goal. However, face-to- face meetings will remain important for HCP/ pharma relationships, HCP networking and peer-to-peer scientific exchange. The key to effective engagement will be to offer providers a personalised communication journey.

In addition, omnichannel offers benefits to the medical affairs team. These range from an in-depth understanding of what content HCPs really want to access and the channels they prefer, through to data-driven real-time performance measurement using advanced analytics. Ultimately, this results in the medical affairs team maximising return on spend.

So how does omnichannel differ from multichannel?

Let us start with some basics. Whereas multichannel concentrated on maximising the number of channels to increase the chances of potential audience engagement, omnichannel looks to unify communications across channels to deliver a seamless two-way engagement between medical affairs and HCPs