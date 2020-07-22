Persuasive technology: designing behaviour change initiatives for digital

In these times of unprecedented demand for digital sources of medical information, there is an escalating opportunity to provide time-poor healthcare professionals (HCPs) with the online education and resources they need.

Strategies to support individual knowledge and treatment decisions for better patient outcomes are no longer the reserve of pharma reps and on-site scientific meetings. Advances in technology, with the advent of AI and machine learning, has made it possible to influence behavioural change in a more personalised way.

However, creating impactful virtual and online support tools (that are relevant, engaging, credible, trustworthy, timely and easy to use) relies on providers using the right content and technology for digital specific interaction. And while the pharma industry increasingly seeks to provide such services, it has generally been slow to adopt ‘digital’ and challenged by providing meaningful HCP value and ROI.

Researchers have made significant efforts to understand the relationship between digital technologies and behaviour change across many disciplines including health. Websites are considered a ‘persuasive technology’, triggering automatic social responses in human beings, who are hardwired to instinctively respond to cues in the environment, especially to things that seem alive or interactive in some way.