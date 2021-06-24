Pharma conferences – will a hybrid version become the standard in 2021 and beyond?

1. Value: Pharma conferences are finished if the audience can’t get the educational information they need. Both physical and virtual conference formats enable this. Networking drives physical attendance along with the protected learning experience and research shows a small majority of HCPs prefer to attend future physical events. Hybrid offers the greatest potential for increasing audience attendance, combining physical and virtual.

2. Engagement: Virtual conferences have significantly increased attendance, but questions remain over how engaged the audience is with the content. They may attend the major sessions, but visits to pharma booths are largely down. It’s essential that information is easily found and accessed.

3. Behavioural psychology: Being greener, managing time pressures, having the flexibility to use your time as you wish are all wrapped up in the pros and cons of physical or virtual conference attendance. As the world unlocks, we need to observe and measure how our audience behaves, and importantly continue to ask for and listen to their views on how best to meet their needs.