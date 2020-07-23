Post-COVID-19 behaviour – the new normal or nothing new?

At this point, it goes without saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally altered almost every aspect of our daily lives.

But whether these changes represent a ‘new normal’ – a phrase so common within marketing and communications that it’s effectively become white noise – is another question entirely. And it’s a question that is especially pertinent from the perspective of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. How many of the changes to behaviour we’ve seen during lockdown will endure? Or will we just revert to pre-COVID-19 normality?

One way of answering this is through the filter of behavioural science. At Pegasus, we use the COM-B model. This is an established global framework developed by the University College London (UCL) Centre for Behaviour Change, which tells us that behaviour is made up of three parts – our capability, opportunity and motivation. In order to change any given behaviour we need to find the point of resistance within each of those categories and identify the biggest barrier to change.

Once we’ve identified this, it’s about selecting the right intervention, which is derived from a set of evidence-based techniques

that can be used to change behaviour. They include a range of approaches, from education to role modelling, that each work for specific barriers. In essence, it’s about picking the right tool for the job.

The start of the COVID-19 pandemic provides a useful illustration of behaviour change in practice. Clearly, good basic hygiene was key to reducing the spread of infection and so the public was asked to adopt new behaviours, like regularly washing their hands.