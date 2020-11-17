Power to the patient: digital innovation supporting patients with chronic diseases

It’s hard to write a piece about digital innovation in the current climate without making reference to COVID-19 and the developments that the virus has accelerated and enforced.

From virtual consultations, to the NHS track and trace app, to chatbots that provide real-time information specific to patient concerns, the past few months have profiled digital services and tools, and indeed the pharmaceutical industry, as beacons of opportunity and advancement.

While these new and revamped assets are crucial in managing patient care, digital channels have long been utilised to directly engage and support those living with chronic diseases.

Patient engagement websites are often overlooked as ‘tick-box’ exercises, a place to drive traffic and host information in the early stages of a campaign, later to be left languishing, falling down in search rankings and patients’ consciousness.

To ensure these hubs continue to live and breathe we must look to the following: patient feedback (constantly, not at a once a year advisory board), being nimble and receptive to change and demonstrating value.

Digital platforms mean that patients have easier access to not only care, but options. Patients – if we are still using ‘patient’ and haven’t all moved to ‘consumers’ – are not passive.

In an increasingly competitive healthcare space, where we now frequently see products being launched that are third, or even fourth in line, they need to buy-in to their care. As with all other areas of life, if patients are not content (delighted even), supported and ‘optimally’ cared for, they will seek other things and will go elsewhere.