Rebranding in an evolving world

In our industry, a corporate brand can often be perceived as a stand- alone concept, a recognisable colour scheme or a company logo, but an organisation’s brand is, in fact, its identity: its values, its personality and its people.

That’s why at ADVANZ PHARMA we have been committed to transforming our brand over the past two years to closely align with our revitalised company vision.

It is only through the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of our people, and the intrinsic guidance of our corporate personality that we can reach this vision: to improve the lives of patients by enhancing the critical medicines they depend on, broadening patient access and improving health outcomes around the world.

In 2018, we made the decision to transform our corporate identity and redefine our company, through our determination

to innovate and grow within the niche established medicines sector. This decision meant going beyond our past achievements to refocus and re-evaluate our position in the market, while meeting the needs of increasingly complex global healthcare systems.

We have made significant inroads to this plan and, as a result, I would describe the past 24 months for the company as being truly transformative in what we have achieved.

This has included structural and physical changes to the organisation, ranging from shifts in our senior leadership team, right through to the look and feel of our office spaces across the globe. This has helped to ensure that all employees feel they are part of the journey and have the same vision for growth, while becoming a truly dynamic, progressive company in the process.