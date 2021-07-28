Recruiting patients for real-world studies – the power of a digital campaign

Research conducted outside randomised controlled trials (RCTs) can be used to monitor patient safety and measure drug utilisation

as well as to fill in evidence gaps with respect to a treatment’s value and durability.

Yet, for all their useful applications, it is difficult to enrol patients in real-world studies via traditional means. Treating physicians have other higher priorities, one of which is to recruit patients into RCTs. And, since the onset of the pandemic, fewer patients are visiting healthcare professionals in person.

Plus, there’s the need to include a representative sample of a large and diverse patient population; whereas pivotal clinical trials typically seek to enrol hundreds of patients, real-world studies often aim to enrol thousands, if not tens of thousands, of patients.

So, how can study sponsors reach such a large body of prospective study participants? One solution is to use digital channels for inbound, or ‘pull’ marketing.

Using digital media, sponsors can put relevant study opportunities in front of people based on their geography, demographics and/or interests. Because the approach is automated, it takes place around the clock, affords broad reach, which speeds enrolment timelines, and reduces start-up costs.

The basic format

Digital recruitment campaigns involve three key components that may be integrated with other tactics:

1. Search engine optimisation (SEO) is the process of using key words within a website to improve its position in results returned by search engines such as Google and Chrome. With careful SEO, a study website will appear in a higher position for patients who’ve searched for terms related to the therapeutic area and study opportunity.