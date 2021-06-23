Remote communications – getting the message across to HCPs

Remote communication is nothing new, but it became the mainstay last year and has rightly made pharma and its associated agencies think differently about how best to reach and bring value to healthcare professionals (HCPs).

The key word here is value. What do HCPs want? How can we get messages across and meet the needs of our audience?

The companies that get remote communication right are the ones that truly listen and adapt, focusing on more than merely format and channel.

Something so simple and yet so often forgotten in the desire to communicate our agenda: don’t start from what you want people to do, start from what people want to do.

More than ever before, successful medical affairs teams are adopting ‘outside in’ thinking; planning carefully around what will resonate with the customers in order to meet their needs first.

In the first few months, COVID-19 had accelerated the digitisation of customer interactions by years, and with 70% of HCPs being digital natives, adopting new technologies for better remote communication should not present a barrier. What we need to get right is the content.

Marie Little is Managing Director at Bedrock Healthcare Communications