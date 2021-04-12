Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Scientific meetings: leveraging on-site, virtual, on-demand and enduring materials

by Michelle Kelly

Lockdown propelled our industry up a steep learning curve for digital transformation, requiring bold moves around strategy, partnerships, content creation and delivery.

So we should, of course, take time to reflect on the outcomes and what the new normal looks like. However, let’s not lose momentum here, because some facts are already clear.

Healthcare professional (HCP) engagement may have become more challenging for pharmaceutical companies in 2020, but the move to remote conferencing closed a pre- existing gap in industry supply versus HCP demand. Long before COVID-19, in 2017:

  • 89% of HCPs wanted to access conferences online
  • 81% preferred to access conference output throughout the year, rather than be limited to the duration of the event
  • 80% valued independent meeting portals supported by pharma
  • 90% said being able to access information beyond the physical meeting helped them to apply new medical approaches more quickly.

The benefits for time-poor HCPs are clear, and for pharma there is the potential to:

  • Reach wider audiences
  • Save cost and time
  • Increase the lifespan of output beyond the event
  • Re-engage via multiple formats and channels
  • Build trust.

Perhaps these benefits have not been fully realised for all in the last year, but should we really expect that anyway? How insightful is it to compare digital engagement delivered over a few months with relative urgency and lack of experience to traditional engagement methods evolved and delivered over decades?

The new normal will require new ways of thinking. At EPG Health we have the benefit of insight and experience, having stepped up to demand for remote and digital access to scientific meetings long before COVID-19.

From faculty recruitment and content development to live streaming and on- demand access to enduring materials via our independent website, Medthority (www.medthority.com), EPG Health’s focus is on personalised access and targeted delivery of the Key Educational Messages.

We have taken many forward-thinking pharma clients on this journey already and are more relevant and prepared than ever. See recent case studies at bit.ly/meetings_on_medthority.

Michelle Kelly is Marketing Director at EPG Health

In association with

13th April 2021

From: Marketing

Share

PME Digital Edition

PMEA Awards 2020

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Valid Insight

Valid Insight is an award-winning pharmaceutical global market access consultancy....

Latest intelligence

Want to give perfect client service? Tough luck, you’re human
In this article an ex-client of mine, Liz Skrbkova, and I explore the (unhelpful) pressures of trying to perfect the client-agency relationship...
WHITE PAPER: Why do men die younger?
It’s a commonly accepted fact that women outlive men. Wherever you live, there’s a good chance that men will die on average eight years earlier than women. Is this an...
3 tips to show patient diversity in your clinical trial materials
Here are some useful tips to help get your hands on authentically diverse stock photos....

Quick links

Infographics

Multimedia