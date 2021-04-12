Scientific meetings: leveraging on-site, virtual, on-demand and enduring materials

Lockdown propelled our industry up a steep learning curve for digital transformation, requiring bold moves around strategy, partnerships, content creation and delivery.
So we should, of course, take time to reflect on the outcomes and what the new normal looks like. However, let’s not lose momentum here, because some facts are already clear.
Healthcare professional (HCP) engagement may have become more challenging for pharmaceutical companies in 2020, but the move to remote conferencing closed a pre- existing gap in industry supply versus HCP demand. Long before COVID-19, in 2017:
The benefits for time-poor HCPs are clear, and for pharma there is the potential to:
Perhaps these benefits have not been fully realised for all in the last year, but should we really expect that anyway? How insightful is it to compare digital engagement delivered over a few months with relative urgency and lack of experience to traditional engagement methods evolved and delivered over decades?
The new normal will require new ways of thinking. At EPG Health we have the benefit of insight and experience, having stepped up to demand for remote and digital access to scientific meetings long before COVID-19.
From faculty recruitment and content development to live streaming and on- demand access to enduring materials via our independent website, Medthority (www.medthority.com), EPG Health’s focus is on personalised access and targeted delivery of the Key Educational Messages.
We have taken many forward-thinking pharma clients on this journey already and are more relevant and prepared than ever. See recent case studies at bit.ly/meetings_on_medthority.
Valid Insight is an award-winning pharmaceutical global market access consultancy....