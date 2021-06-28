Staying in the loop – six principles for impactful integrated communications

In a digitalised world, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmaceutical companies must work smarter to engage busy external stakeholders with endless content at their fingertips.

Six principles for impactful integrated communications may help cut through the noise:

1. Build movements: integrated communications is about inspiring and mobilising audiences behind a clear shared goal. In his 2008 book Tribes, Seth Godin describes the power of a group of people connected both to one another and to an idea.

An increasingly connected world creates a fertile breeding ground for movements driven by people united behind a common cause. By connecting innovation in medicines with scientific collaboration and exchange, the pharmaceutical industry has a unique opportunity to unite all stakeholders, creating movements that transform outcomes.

2. Be participant-centric: those participating in a movement need to be convinced it is worth their time, motivation and collaboration (given all the other priorities they are juggling).

An insights- driven approach to aligning a cause to reflect the needs, interests and preferences of all stakeholders is essential to both inspire and enable change.

3. Create a content catalyst: once inspired, all those behind a movement need to speak with one voice to amplify the cause. Integrated communications involve many (global and local) internal colleagues, agencies and external stakeholders.

Audience belief/behaviour maps, communication objectives laddering up to the movement’s goals, narratives and content calendars all help with alignment.