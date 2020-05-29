The field team are off the road! What should they do next?

Global travel restrictions present us with numerous challenges, but also new opportunities for virtual meetings, training and maintaining morale.

Maximise virtual interactions: with already time-poor healthcare professionals (HCPs) prioritising patient-facing time, remaining interactions must deliver maximum impact and value. Accordingly, your team should be confident in using virtual platforms.

A huge range of tools is available to support virtual interactions; find out more at www.openhealthgroup.com.

Use time to train: repurpose reduced travelling time into additional training. OPEN Health’s specialist Learning & Development team crafts bespoke, high quality, clinically relevant, self-directed learning programmes so field teams can maximise their potential and maintain status as credible partners in the healthcare community. Here’s how we can help you:

Stay up to date with the data and clinical landscape: whether developing new knowledge, updating current understanding or refreshing your memory, the best online programmes let you learn independently, interactively and immersively, combining live and on-demand methods for engaging with scientific content. The very best go even further, building competencies and confidence too.

Communicate complex data and messages swiftly: knowledge and skills development work better when delivered together. We embed communications skills into our training, so you can maximise time with your HCPs to benefit patients.

Develop digital communications skills: training can boost your team’s competencies and confidence in the digital sphere. Our training is delivered via role-appropriate technologies so you can practice working in the virtual environment.

Maintain team engagement: occasional remote working is not the same as being home-based every day. Set up regular touchpoints and encourage everyone to use their webcam – seeing colleagues boosts engagement in discussions and increases motivation and connectedness.

Chat: ensure you have an outlet for social interactions throughout the day. You’ll find people share a lot of work-related content, best practice and interesting ideas too.

Get competitive: run simple competitions virtually, like quizzes, crosswords and word searches. Including knowledge reinforcement questions gets people discussing data and highlights knowledge gaps.

Briony Frost is a Learning Design & Development Specialist at OPEN Health