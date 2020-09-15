The flexible salesforce

By contrast, rates in Japan have not gone above 3% in 2020, in Germany they peaked at 8% and are now down to 3% and in the UK the peak of 13% has been reached only recently.

How have HCPs responded?

ChannelDynamics data also provides an important insight into HCP preferences through a net promoter score (NPS) that we can compare across promotional channels and time from January to July. This is calculated by asking HCP contributors monthly to rate on a scale of 0-10 how likely they would be to recommend the interaction to a peer or colleague.

Interestingly, across all the countries mentioned above there has been no drop-off in the positive NPS for F2F, despite much lower activity and increased use of other channels. This positive outlook may have been an enabler for the recovery of F2F activity rates in certain countries. In Italy the positive NPS is stable at 40% and F2F visits are up from a low of 4% of promotional activity in April to 70% at the start of August. Germany also has a stable positive NPS at 35% and has seen F2F visits recover close to their January level (23% v 32% benchmark).

In countries seeing the largest increases in the use of phone and e-detailing the NPS has also risen for both channels, suggesting HCPs’ increased exposure has been a positive experience. The US has seen NPS rise by 16 percentage points for phone detailing and five for e-detailing, Spain’s increases have been seven and 13 points respectively and Italy has seen a 13-point increase for both channels. Even with their relatively lower uptake of e-detailing, both the UK and Germany have also seen increases in promoter levels. Across all the countries covered by our analysis, e-detailing has seen the biggest rise in promoters, up from 31% to 45%, with detractors falling from 31% to 16%.

Surveying IQVIA team members across the world, it is also becoming clear that a return to F2F activity is proving easier in primary care than it is in hospitals. Clear data on this

is still emerging but appears to show two main issues: access restrictions, including in some cases requirements for pre-visit COVID-19 screening, are limiting representatives’ abilities to see HCPs in hospitals and the volume of catch-up work to be done is reducing HCP time availability. There also appear to be variations in the take- up of other forms of detailing by specialty area, further adding to a complex picture.