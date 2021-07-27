The future of office working designed with our people in mind: ‘Work Where You Work Best’, an Evoke KYNE model

As we look to the future post- pandemic, at Evoke KYNE we are reassessing how offices operate for our colleagues, in both design and function.

The pandemic has shown that we can operate remotely effectively and we can stay connected, but when we return to the office how will a hybrid model (part office, part home) fit with our people and our clients. A truly effective hybrid model, or distributed culture, is something that many organisations have not yet experienced. It will, no doubt, be difficult to make the adjustment and we must be prepared for it.

Designing a model that suits your organisation

Future flexible working is not a one-size-fits-all – more than ever before we have to consider the way that we function, creatively, collaboratively and independently: how are our account teams structured, how often do they have to meet in person, if at all, and most importantly, if we are to retain and attract strong talent, what are the needs of individuals and what type of flexibility are they looking for.

As we began to outline our model for future working, we ran focus groups representing all levels across the company to explore challenges, seek feedback and gain early buy-in. Our focus groups showed that a hybrid model was the preferred option for most people. A recent YouGov survey revealed that only one in five would opt to work from home every day after the pandemic and over a third of respondents would like a mixture of home- and office-based working.

Internal research and insights led to the generation of our model for future flexible working at Evoke KYNE, ‘Work Where You Work Best’. Designed with the individual, for the individual, to maximise productivity and creativity. The model encompasses pure remote working, hybrid working and in-office working, with recommendations for when each style should be adopted.