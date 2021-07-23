The future of work has been just around the corner for some time...

Replay

My favourite book, Replay (Ken Grimwood, 1986), tells of a 43-year- old man who repeatedly dies and awakens in his 18-year-old body. He relives his life, each time choosing

a different path using hindsight. Effectively a precursor to Groundhog Day, the tale that repeatedly references the way many have lived during lockdown. Another walk, anyone?!

Pause

With many companies, and perhaps governments, wishing for the benefit of hindsight, this was not needed by Ashfield MedComms. There are no regrets and we didn’t pause with the rest of the world; we put our work family, our people, first.

We continued to be people-obsessed, and in 2020:

We also:

Fast-forward to the future of work

We have an opportunity to continue to disrupt convention and challenge the way we work, something that has been with us for a while. As mindsets shift, expectations change and diversity in thinking becomes ever more important; we need to remain agile. We need to continue to respond to the changes across our people and our business to further strengthen our trailblazing proposition.

What comes next?

Ultimately, we want to build on the positives learnt from enforced homeworking while still enjoying new freedoms when the time is right. We need to place ourselves outside the ‘languishing zone’, where people feel ‘meh’ about the world, and ensure that we can all find our flow; that ‘sweet spot’ when time floats away, where we work at our best and feel fully engaged and energised. This may result in many of us being in the office on some days and at home on others. Some days may be longer, others may be more flexible, with thoughtful planning and organisation.

Critically, we need to keep sight of the key components that form the PERMA model where flow also has a home (Seligman, 2012), where ‘flourishing’ is our desired outcome, which will Make it Matter for our people. Prominently, research shows significant positive associations between each of the PERMA components and physical health, vitality, job and life satisfaction and commitment (Kern, Waters, Alder, & White, 2014) – a worthy list.

The PERMA model:

Positive emotions – experiencing positive feelings such as gratitude, inspiration, curiosity, enjoying the ‘here and now’

Engagement (flow) – when truly engaged time stops, we lose ourselves, we concentrate intensely

Relationships – positive social interactions, a feeling of belonging to a team

Meaning – serving a cause

Achievements – taking pride in success, feeling valued.