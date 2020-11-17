The human connection: how to achieve emotive creativity in pharma

'Give me some goosebumps!’ ‘Make me some tears!’

As the public face of pharma continues to soften, we’ve seen increasing demand for creative work that offers a more ‘human’ expression of the brand.

This is a happy place for creative people and creatively-minded clients, who are all too ready to deliver work that’s ‘not too pharma’. And when it’s paired with a solid understanding of behaviour, creativity adds huge value to brands in oozing all that lovely warmth and relatability.

The best advertising has always been our shortcut to the emotive centre and that human connection we’re all looking for (maybe more so in these grim times). Why should pharma be any exception?

Just look at some of the work we’ve seen in recent years, where sharp, intelligent creative campaigns have made this connection – think Pfizer’s This is Living with Cancer or ViiV Healthcare’s U=U. This is well-crafted, above- product storytelling that has given time and care to the authentic presentation of people’s lives.

These brands have consciously taken a back seat to the patient experience and let creative agencies do what they do best. But getting it right is tough. And it’s all too easy to undermine your intention by being too treacly or sanctimonious (and doing

your patients a disservice while you’re at it).

We’ve been acutely aware of this balancing act in our own work; a recent film we worked on for prostate cancer was inspired by a near-universal truth that the lines of communication with our parents can become more tangled and complex as we grow up.