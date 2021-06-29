The power of the patient influencer

While the use of influencers is now an established part of the communications mix, the role of the patient influencer is assuming growing importance in healthcare campaigns.

However, unlike influencers in other fields, being a patient influencer is not just about gathering likes. Nor are they interested in increasing the number of followers they have on social channels. Their motivation is somewhat different: a desire to support others and ‘influence’ on their behalf to make a real difference to patients’ lives.

True patient influencers may not even use social channels at all. They may be advocating for their fellow patients behind the scenes, lobbying NICE for access to medicines, or publicising fundraising efforts via their local media.

Increasingly, however, patient influencers are sharing their personal experiences of living with chronic illness on the internet, creating and sharing content via their own blogs and social media.

As people take greater control of their own health and seek information from non-healthcare professional sources, influencers can offer an alternative way of providing or signposting relevant and trusted information and advice for other patients.