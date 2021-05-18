The secret to a successful brand launch: being in it together

Today, more than ever, success is non-negotiable and that is even more true regarding drug launches.

With the era of blockbusters now finally gone, successful drug launches have become even more critical to both ‘big pharma’ and biotech start-up companies, with navigating complex internal and external landscapes often adding to the challenge. There are many insights, recommendations and strategies about what the ingredients for a successful launch are, yet nearly 50% of drug launches underperform against expectations. Clearly, it remains a bit of a secret recipe, sadly not as foolproof as the recipe for banana bread.

In my experience both in-house and in- agency, launch excellence is a delicate recipe perfected over years of tinkering. Yes, we need basic ingredients like medical foundations, strategic insight and efficient activation plans, but the real magic ingredients are care and appetite – you have to want to go that one step further to get the perfect result.

A trusted pair of hands

Let’s talk a bit about experience. I once had a client say that a unique aspect of being agency side is that we have the opportunity to launch many exciting, challenging, first-of- their-kind drugs, whereas some marketeers only have the chance to do so a handful of times. Agencies are in a rare position, having honed and evolved their launch experiences into expertise. We are able to provide a trusted pair of hands to shepherd clients through increasingly dynamic times.

Equally, having had a broad scale of launches helps develop that intangible Spidey-sense for innovation that matters. Not the next shiny thing, but an idea that goes beyond to engage and activate behaviours.

At Havas Life Medicom (HLM), we work with the idea of uncovering the human purpose that unites patients, prescribers, even marketeers – the emotional authenticity behind the why. If recent events have taught us anything, it is that people matter, our emotions matter and emotions can unite us. Having a specialist team searching to find these emotional insights is critical to the launch puzzle.