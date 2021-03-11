The value of Patient Support Programmes

The need and opportunities for Patient Support Programmes (PSPs) have never been greater than in our currently overstretched health services, where patients have struggled to access their healthcare teams and where our ‘new normal’ delivery of care will be, at least partially, remote via telemedicine.

Patient support programmes (PSPs) supplement the care patients receive from their healthcare team, delivering practical and emotional support and information, training and education to patients, empowering them to effectively self-manage their condition. Multichannel PSPs allow patients to quickly and conveniently access the information and support they need, when they need it, through services such as helplines, apps, emails and educational websites.

The value of PSPs seems obvious, but lack of awareness among patients or a lack of recognition that PSPs have something of value for patients, as well as misperceptions or concerns among healthcare professionals, remain key barriers to increased uptake.

There is no one-size-fits-all in patient support

It seems clichéd to say that patients are people who also have wide and varied values, opinions, beliefs and personal motivations, just like the rest of the population. The common experience of a shared diagnosis does not mean that their needs for support will be the same.

Effective PSPs are built on an understanding of what drives the behaviours of patients: their motivations, the coping strategies they favour and the degree to which they want and need to feel some personal control over their condition. Starting from this depth of understanding of patients as people means that their specific needs for support can be tailored, not only by unmet need (for information about treatment, for practical help accessing financial benefits, etc) but also by the way in which they need to access or receive this support.

For example, people who are proactive, who need to feel in control of what happens to them might need access to factual information, whereas people who prefer to be reactive and let things happen might need information to be actively pushed to them.