Understanding the ‘real world’ starts and ends with the patient

It’s an understatement to say the global healthcare system is complex.

Not least because it aims to serve 7.8bn people, it’s also made up of numerous systems that rarely work in the same way. Take this complexity and apply it to the research and development (R&D) of treatments for the 300 million rare disease patients spread across the world and we have what appears to be a nearly unsolvable problem.

The solution? The patient. The only common denominator in the entire healthcare journey. While physicians, nurses, researchers and investigators are vital in painting different parts of the picture, the patient is the sole viewer of that picture in its entirety. Simply put, this makes the empowerment of the patient invaluable, at every step.

Rare disease R&D hinges on the ‘real world’

Patient engagement in rare diseases is imperative. Rare diseases can impact people very differently and clinical trials, often using

a small, more artificially homogenous group of patients, aren’t able to reliably demonstrate the actual effect of the treatment to the wider population.

For that, we need real-world evidence (RWE) generated in real-world studies. For the past 20 years, true understanding of the patient experience has been the turnkey for R&D for therapies in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) at Janssen Pulmonary Hypertension (following the integration of Actelion).

I would go as far to say that R&D is futile if, at the end of the day, patients are unable to obtain the therapies they need, which is where RWE for market access truly comes into its own. However, providing data in rare diseases is rarely a ‘slam dunk’, as the generation of RWE comes from multiple sources.

It’s hard work and complex and often doesn’t include as broad a selection of the patient population as we’d want, but ultimately it gives the greatest insight into the true effectiveness of therapies. This makes a network of robust, transparent and reliable RWE, such as PHederation, a vital tool.