Virtually, the same: Is it time to rethink congress strategy?

March 2020 saw the entire pharmaceutical congress scene turned on its head as COVID-19 swept across the globe, bringing face-to-face gatherings to an abrupt halt. The congress organisers, pharma firms and their logistics/creative med-comms agencies rallied at speed to adjust to the new normal of running events virtually, and still managed

to still put on an excellent show.

Twelve months on, we now have a year’s worth of learnings and engagement metrics to reflect on; but what, if anything, has changed? What might ‘good’ look like, taking the insight into consideration?

Let’s start by taking a look at some of the findings. In removing some of the barriers to attending a congress (time, cost, travel), we have seen congress registrations increase by up to four times versus their physical counterparts. Despite this increase in registration and attendance, there has been a relative drop-off in the volume of content that delegates are interacting with and are consuming.

This relates to both live meetings and on-demand content that can be found at virtual booths. As delegates no longer have to physically transport themselves, they are able to weave live events of particular interest into and around their daily schedules. At a physical congress, delegates would typically look to fill their schedules with live meetings, and if there happened to be gaps or breaks, would attend the exhibition hall to grab a coffee and network with their peers. It’s during this period that content at a physical booth would be engaged with, and where connections with representatives of pharma firms and their medical-

affairs colleagues would take place.

Of the content that’s interacted with and consumed virtually, it’s no surprise that the most popular items attended were live speaker and scientific sessions. On-demand video content and speaker sessions also proved popular as delegates could consume them in their own time – though we have noted feedback that delegates do miss the live Q&A aspect when viewing on-demand content.