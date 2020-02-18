by Craig Mills

Dominic Cummings has written a rambling blog calling for ‘weirdos and misfits with odd skills’ to apply for new positions to shake up a civil service that impedes the ability of government to achieve its ambitions.

Ignoring the danger of an unelected power in Downing Street, the idea is to hire less traditional people with different skills and backgrounds to inject non-establishment- led ideas to improve performance. He claims that advisers “have to make decisions well outside their ‘circle of competence’, meaning they lack the necessary expertise to support ministers. This must change fast so we can properly serve the public”.

Many industries are going through a similar revolution, a period of change driven by the application of data to a more forensic way of working. A change based on opportunity and necessity. Healthcare is no different.

According to WHO, today’s health challenges are formidable: an ageing population; unhealthy lifestyles and the burden of behavioural issues leading to mortality/morbidity; the rapid transfer of infectious pathogens and antimicrobial resistance. Consider a few examples.

On mental health, the European Commission’s State of Health in the EU estimates suggest that one in six people across the EU experienced mental health issues in 2016 – that’s 84 million people, at a cost across the EU of 4% GDP or €600bn.