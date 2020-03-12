What digital means for agencies, pharma, patients and doctors

Having worked in both creative and healthcare comms agencies for nearly 20 years, I can confidently say that the term ‘digital’ has become somewhat of a buzzword, meaning different things to different people.

As industry evolves and technology rapidly advances, both agencies and pharma companies are rushing head first to become more digital. Otherwise, they risk being left behind.

From my experience, different perspectives to digital tend to fall into three groups:

Those who see ‘digital’ as this jazzy and intriguing ‘thing’ that they can’t fully explain but pass it off as something very clever and thus beyond their realm of understanding. Those who use it as a general term to describe technology. For example, a Kindle is ‘digital’ because it’s a book without the use of traditional pen and paper. Those who view ‘digital’ as a way of communicating and interacting with people. None of the above is necessarily incorrect.

In my experience, those who appreciate the importance of digital to our industry but don’t necessarily ‘get it’, or are scared to take advantage for fear of regulatory or legal issues, tend to look for simple definitions.

Digital is a very vague term but essential to explain something that is clearly multifaceted in nature. However, for it to be utilised, digital should not be seen as an intriguing and complex ‘thing’ but instead a way of achieving things and be ingrained into the everyday DNA of what we do as an industry.

So how can something so multifaceted be interpreted correctly and used appropriately? I’ve grouped my personal take into four main areas.