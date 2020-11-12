What Hemingway got right about patient communications

In Ernest Hemingway’s novel, The Sun Also Rises, a character named Mike is asked how he went bankrupt.

‘Two ways,’ he answers. ‘Gradually, then suddenly.’ ‘Then suddenly’ could certainly be used to describe the phenomenon of digital adoption that the health sector has embraced over the last six months.

Thoughts of app-based remote patient care and management were historically put in the box marked ‘aspiration’, and the idea of getting pharma-built tech to be NHS whitelisted was something of a pipe dream.

Smartphone apps for chronic diseases

Over the last two years, we (Teva UK and Ireland and 11 London) have been building comprehensive smartphone apps that help people with chronic diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and migraine, to monitor their health and track the success of their medication.

They’re based on the insight that we’re not very good at remembering how bad we felt even a few weeks ago – and by the same token don’t appreciate how much things improve over time. So meaningful six-monthly meetings with doctors are often skewed from the start.

Both MS Connections and Rain Free Days are designed to be something that patients genuinely want to use and that HCPs can see the purpose of. To create Rain Free Days, we worked closely with staff and patients at the National Migraine Centre and Prof Zameel Cader at The John Radcliffe Hospital, and even teamed up with Dulux/Akzo Nobel to research and create a migraine-friendly colour palette.

But when physicians asked if they could use these apps to manage their patients remotely, we sensed a potentially insurmountable GDPR and pharmacovigilance challenge.